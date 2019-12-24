A Nice Christmas!

The storm that brought much of central North Carolina a soaking rain is now pulling away from the Georgia and South Carolina coast. In the wake of that wet system, dry air has brought central North Carolina a much nicer day with readings rebounding into the 60s.High pressure building in from the north will bring cooler air tonight and tomorrow. This area of high pressure will hold over central North Carolina tonight, Christmas Day and through Thursday. This will support dry, tranquil weather. Daytime temperatures for Christmas Day are expected to be lower than today with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We may also have to deal with the development of late night and morning fog late tonight and tomorrow morning and again for Wednesday night and Thursday morning.A quick-moving storm system moving into the Great Lakes Thursday night and Friday morning will bring a weak cold front southward through Virginia on Friday. This front is forecast to stall just north of the North Carolina-Virginia border Friday night and Saturday. If this front stays to the north, then unseasonably warm and dry weather will probably prevail across most of central North Carolina for the rest of this week, and is likely through Saturday.A big storm system moving into Southern California on Thursday will be moving northeastward. Long-range computer models are now coming into better agreement on the intensity and movement of this storm and a southward trailing cold front. This front should start to approach North Carolina by early Sunday and bring central North Carolina some rainy weather on Sunday, Sunday night and perhaps into early Monday of next week.Dry, more stable air will move in Monday afternoon and 2019 should come to an end on a dry and settled note. Long-range models show another chance for rain by the latter part of next week.Have a great Christmas!-Brittany Bell