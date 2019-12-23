Rain Today

There's still a fairly broad area of low pressure centered over southern Georgia early today, which is expected to drift eastward and towards the Atlantic coast during midday. This low pressure system is forcing deep moisture to expand northward into the Carolinas.The rain shield continues to press slowly to the north and east, but a fairly strong ridge of high pressure located in Virginia is limiting just how far north the rain will eventually go. In the Triangle today and early tonight, rain of varying rates will continue. Before it wraps up by midnight, storm totals should range from about 0.25 of an inch near the North Carolina/Virginia border, to 0.75 of an inch in and near the Triangle, to around a full inch in both the Fayetteville and Goldsboro areas.As the upper-level disturbance that is driving this storm continues to drift to the east, upper-level winds will be turning more out of the north and northwest tonight. This will aid in ushering drier and more stable air into the region tonight and tomorrow, Christmas Eve.This will promote clearing in some places as early as tonight.However, given the low-level moisture left behind by the recent rainfall, patches of fog will form tonight and early tomorrow morning. Some of this fog could become locally dense.Dry air mixes out the low clouds and fog and tomorrow becomes partly to mostly sunny with readings rising into the lower 60s.High pressure building in from the north will hold over Central North Carolina on Christmas Day and Thursday. This brings generally dry, tranquil weather. In fact, with this high pressure system driving a wedge along the central and southern Appalachians, there may a few places on Christmas Day where daytime temperatures are no higher than the 50s.A quick-moving storm system moving into the Great Lakes Thursday night and Friday morning will bring a weak cold front southward through Virginia on Friday. This front is forecast to stall just north of the North Carolina/Virginia border Friday night and Saturday. If this front does stay to the north, then mild and dry weather should continue through the rest of the week, and likely through Saturday.A big storm system moving into Southern California on Thursday will be moving northeastward. Long-range computer models differ quite a bit on the timing of how fast this system will track northeastward. At this point, we are going to back off on showing precipitation for Sunday of next weekend. But if the GFS is correct, it could rain on the final Sunday of 2019.Have a great week!Bigweather