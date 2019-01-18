WEATHER

Active Weekend

Weak high pressure centered to the north is building into central North Carolina. This high pressure will bring dry, cool weather tonight into Saturday morning. Clouds will increase quickly tomorrow as our next weather maker starts to approach the region. Lows tonight will be in the 40s. With clouds and a few showers tomorrow, highs will be in the mid 50s to near 60.

An Arctic cold front will move across the region tomorrow night and Sunday morning. Heavier showers will move into the region late tomorrow evening into Sunday morning. It'll be a breezy, mild and wet start to your Sunday, but once the Arctic front moves through, the rain will end. But temperatures will start to plunge as winds shift to the northwest. Midday temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60, but drop into the mid 30s to low 40s by sunset.

Skies will clear by late evening, hopefully in time to view the total Lunar Eclipse. If you're heading out to view the eclipse, have on the heavy coat. Temperatures will fall into the 20s with wind chills in the teens!

By Monday morning, skies will be clear, but it will be very cold. Actual air temperatures will be in the mid teens to low 20s, but wind chills will plunge to 5-10 north and low teens south. Brrr!

Martin Luther King Jr Day will be sunny but cold with highs in the low and mid 30s. After another frigid morning in the teens, Tuesday will see the start of a warming trend with highs in the 40s!

Have a great weekend,

Chris


