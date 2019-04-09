Beautiful Mid Week!

A few showers will be scattered about the area into the early evening hours, mostly south of the Triangle. As the storm system responsible for this activity exits to the east tonight showers will diminish. Skies will clear later tonight as drier air filters in from the northwest. Lows will be in the 50s.High pressure will promote a beautiful day Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing into the 70s.It will be another pleasant day Thursday although there will be more in the way of clouds in the area as high pressure exits to the east. Highs again will be in the 70s.A cold front will near from the west Friday which will trigger a couple of showers and even a thunderstorm in the area, mainly in the afternoon. This frontal boundary may stall out in the vicinity Saturday which will keep the chance for a shower or thunderstorm around. Another storm may bring the chance for more widespread and stronger thunderstorms late Sunday.Have a great evening,Chris