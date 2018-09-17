RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The aftermath of Florence has left many communities largely underwater.
Luckily, the NC Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network has created an amazing piece of software that allows users to hone in on a specific river in their area and see where the water is predicted to flood out to.
In the video above, ABC11's Big Weather gives you a hands-on demonstration of how to use the program.
To get to the map yourself, you can click here.
