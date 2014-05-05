Weather

More Clouds, Little Cooler Tomorrow

Afternoon weather forecast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a dry start to the day, expect a few showers and storms especially for areas East of the Triangle. It'll be another mild night with temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday morning will start off cloudy with but then some sunshine will break through the cloud cover by the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s to low 90s across the region.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. In fact, we may receive record breaking heat come Wednesday. If we reach a high of 94 on Wednesday, we'll tie the record set back in 2019.

A cold front will approach the region on Friday and that will help spark a few showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs top out near 90 degrees.

A cool down arrives Memorial Day Weekend. Saturday will offer a few showers, but Sunday and Monday will be dry with highs in the mid 70s to around 80.

Be Well & Stay Cool

Robert Johnson

