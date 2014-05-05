More Clouds, Not As Hot Today

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After two days in the 90s, today will not be as hot. We'll start off with plenty of clouds before a few peaks of sunshine arrive by late morning/early afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s in the Triangle and low 90s in the Sandhills. Watch for a few spotty showers and an isolated storm later today, especially in the Sandhills and along the Coastal Plain.
Potentially record breaking heat arrives tomorrow as temperatures skyrocket into the mid 90s across the state. Thursday will remain hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday will be our final day in the 90s this week before cooler air arrives for Memorial Day weekend with highs staying below 80 in the Triangle. Watch for a few showers and storms for both Friday and Saturday.
Have a great Tuesday!

Robert Johnson

