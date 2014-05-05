Weather

More Clouds Tomorrow, Rounds of Rain for Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will not be nearly as cool as the past two nights. As clouds continue to thicken across the Carolinas, temperatures will be seasonable and only fall into the mid to upper 50s with a light wind coming out of the southwest.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy as moisture from Beta and a trough (large area of low pressure) nears the Carolinas. We'll receive rounds of rain on Friday from these two features. Periods of rain and loads of cloud cover will keep temperatures below average, in the upper 60s/low 70s.

This weekend will be mostly dry with just a few showers around from time to time. It will also feel muggy as dew points rise into the 60s to begin the first weekend of fall, and temperatures will lingers in the upper 70s/low 80s. Seasonable temperatures and muggy air will continue into Monday.
By Tuesday, we'll see more sunshine but cooler air follows on Wednesday and remains for the rest of the week.

Some good news though: The Tropics are quiet!!


Be Well & Stay Safe,
Robert Johnson

