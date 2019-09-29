Hot Stretch Continues

A strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will promote record-breaking heat today under a mixture of clouds and sunshine.Afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower 90s, a good 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average for late September. The record high for today is 92 set all the way back in 1941 and we have a very good chance of at least tying, if not, breaking that record.As a large area of high pressure builds into the Northeast and eastern Canada a back door cold front will slip south into our area tonight. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out this evening; otherwise, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.With more of a northeast flow in place Monday behind the back door front, temperatures will be knocked down some, but will still remain above average for this time of the year.High pressure will promote a similar setup Tuesday, although there will likely be more in the way of sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s.High pressure will slide out of the east Wednesday and Thursday, which will allow for more of a southerly flow to develop. As a result we can expect a return of record heat both days under sunshine.A cold front moving into the Triangle Friday will bring a break in the heat along with an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms.Behind the front, nice weather is expected over the weekend with temperatures closer to the average for early October.Have a great day!Steve Stewart