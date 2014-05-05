More Humidity Today

Level 1/5 risk of severe weather for Raleigh, Fayetteville and areas to the west tomorrow. Many of the evening storms will be well west of here but one or two may turn severe tomorrow. The main threat will be a damaging wind gust. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/WSkB3Yj9cj— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) August 30, 2020
There will be a few storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening but most of the day will be dry and warm. After Tuesday, temperatures rise into the 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will be near or above 100 and stay there through the end of the work week. Partly Sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon storms. Summer weather continues even as we enter September
.
Have a great week!
Big Weather