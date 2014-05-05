Weather

More Humidity Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be warm and very humid once again as dew points rise into the 70s, making it feel tropical and oppressive. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for Raleigh, Fayetteville and areas to the west. However, the bulk of the activity will be in the Triad. Showers and storms will be spotty in nature and if any storms turn severe, the main threat will be a damaging wind gust.



There will be a few storms for Tuesday afternoon and evening but most of the day will be dry and warm. After Tuesday, temperatures rise into the 90s. Once you factor in the humidity, heat index values will be near or above 100 and stay there through the end of the work week. Partly Sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon storms. Summer weather continues even as we enter September
.
Have a great week!

Big Weather

