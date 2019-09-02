Dorian Arrives Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be seen once again across the eastern half of the Tar Heel State today as an onshore flow continues to dominate the area. Additionally, at upper-levels, a fast-moving disturbance will be sweeping across regions to the north of the area today. This will help showers and thunderstorms to develop by forcing to initiate them. Despite this, Raleigh is anticipated to be dry for most part, with just an isolated shower this afternoon.All eyes will be on Dorian later in the week as it slowly makes that north turn just off the Florida and Southeast coasts. As the steering flow weakens, Dorian will only make slow progress over the next several days, hammering the northern Bahamas today, then making more of a northward turn tonight into tomorrow. Eventually, it will make its way to the northeast later Wednesday into Thursday as it begins to feel the affects of a trough digging into the Great Lakes region.As of now, we can expect the breeze to pick up out of the northeast Wednesday as the pressure gradient increases between Dorian nearing from the south and high pressure to the north. Some of the outer rain bands of Dorian may already be moving into the southern and eastern parts of the state. It'll be breezy to windy across Central North Carolina, Wednesday night into Thursday, with more showers and a thunderstorm likely. The steadiest, and heaviest, rain will fall to the east and southeast of the Triangle. The main issues of heavy rain and stronger winds will be greatest the farther east and southeast from the Triangle. We are still not ruling out a landfall somewhere along the North Carolina coast.Dorian will begin to increase in forward speed to the northeast Friday as it is finally picked up from the trough building into the Great Lakes and Northeast. While the impacts and track may still vary between now and then, it is highly likely that at least coastal North Carolina will have a period of heavy rain, strong, gusty winds and coastal flooding/beach erosion Wednesday night into Thursday.Have a nice Labor Day!Bigweather