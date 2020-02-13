Scattered Afternoon & Evening Storms This Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Scattered storms will continue all throughout the week in North Carolina and across the southeast this week. We'll have several days of scattered showers because we are trapped in between a strong Bermuda high pressure system and high pressure aloft in the Plains. While storms are spotty in nature, flash flooding will become a concern for those who get stuck in a strong storm, especially if the ground is already saturated.Tonight there will be a few storms post-sunset but most of the region will be warm under a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow will be warm and humid with more storms than we saw today. Even more storms arrive for Wednesday-Friday with Thursday looking to be the wettest day of the week.Though this weekend will still feature storms, there will be less of them compared to earlier in the week.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson