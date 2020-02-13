Weather

More rain coming Thursday through Saturday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Bertha will move north of the area today, but we are still in for more rain. Scattered showers and storms will develop today especially throughout the afternoon. There's a small chance for an isolated strong storm in our western counties. Right there's a marginal risk in place. Damaging winds will be the main concern.

An approaching cold front will bring more rain Friday and Saturday. Some of that rain could be heavy.

High pressure will settle in behind the front Sunday bringing in cooler and drier air. Highs Sunday and Monday will be unseasonably cool dropping to the mid-70s. Dry weather sticks around through most of next week.

Have a great Thursday!
-Brittany Bell


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high
NC lawmakers push to help loosen driver education restrictions
Durham schools' summer meals program starts in June
'RVs4MDs' gives Duke nurse a place to stay
Faith leaders raising awareness about COVID-19 risks
Fayetteville man treated with remdesivir, recovering at home
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
Show More
Johnston County Schools names new superintendent
Fort Bragg soldier goes missing at Outer Banks campsite
Lawsuit: Gov. Cooper's Phase 2 gym closure is 'unconstitutional'
Raleigh residents react to racially charged Central Park exchange
NC Attorney General warns of scammers posing as contact tracers
More TOP STORIES News