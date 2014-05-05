Weather

More Rain Friday and Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wet and unsettled weather sticks around through the weekend.

Scattered light to moderate rain will continue to fall across central North Carolina this evening due to a disturbance moving across the state. Cold air will continue to filter in as well from artic high pressure north of the region. That cold air could lead to freezing rain between midnight and sunrise Friday. A light glaze is possible on elevated surfaces mainly north of I-85, but major travel issues aren't expected.

Another disturbance brings more rain on Saturday. Freezing rain is possible again early Saturday morning. This time amounts could be a bit higher. Right now, spots near the Virginia border could pick up between .10'.15" of freezing rain early Saturday. That could lead to slick spots on roads and isolated power outages. Highs Saturday will stay in the 30s.



Sunday will start out dry, but scattered rain develops during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s.

An approaching storm system will bring more rain late Monday through Tuesday. Some of that rain could fall as freezing rain again. Right now it's too early to say how much will fall but stay tuned as we update the forecast. Highs reach the 40s Monday and the 50s Tuesday.

Things dry out Wednesday and we could finally see more sunshine. That try trend looks brief unfortunately. Another storm system could bring more rain Thursday through the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!
-Brittany Bell

