A cold front will move through central North Carolina this evening sparking scattered showers and storms.Once this front sweeps through Central North Carolina, a dry and cooler flow of air will bring a more stable atmosphere across the region from west to east. This will lead to clearing tonight.A weak area of high pressure will help bring a dry and delightful day on Wednesday. But a disturbance will push in late Wednesday sparking more rain Wednesday night.The Thursday morning front will move south then stall over the Deep South and across South Carolina as high pressure builds eastward across the Great Lakes and northeastern United States. This will lead to a cooler northeast surface wind flow that will also bring more clouds. The result will be a noticeably cooler day for Thursday. A few showers are possible near the front late Thursday.An area of low pressure will develop along the coast Friday, causing showers or a steady rain. Warmer air will try to surge in on Friday, but it will have more success over and east of the Triangle than to the west, where it might stay cloudy and cool all day. Then another cold front will push through later Friday or Friday night. There is a chance for thunderstorms again with this front.Behind this cold front, we'll see a genuinely chilly blast of Canadian air move in.Over the weekend, temperatures will run close to typical January levels, potentially leading to our first freeze of the season. But, we're likely to see sunshine both days, somewhat blunting the chill.More showers will form early next week due to a developing storm system.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell