WEATHER

Drying Out Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

A cold front will move through central North Carolina this evening sparking scattered showers and storms.Once this front sweeps through Central North Carolina, a dry and cooler flow of air will bring a more stable atmosphere across the region from west to east. This will lead to clearing tonight.

A weak area of high pressure will help bring a dry and delightful day on Wednesday. But a disturbance will push in late Wednesday sparking more rain Wednesday night.

The Thursday morning front will move south then stall over the Deep South and across South Carolina as high pressure builds eastward across the Great Lakes and northeastern United States. This will lead to a cooler northeast surface wind flow that will also bring more clouds. The result will be a noticeably cooler day for Thursday. A few showers are possible near the front late Thursday.

An area of low pressure will develop along the coast Friday, causing showers or a steady rain. Warmer air will try to surge in on Friday, but it will have more success over and east of the Triangle than to the west, where it might stay cloudy and cool all day. Then another cold front will push through later Friday or Friday night. There is a chance for thunderstorms again with this front.

Behind this cold front, we'll see a genuinely chilly blast of Canadian air move in.

Over the weekend, temperatures will run close to typical January levels, potentially leading to our first freeze of the season. But, we're likely to see sunshine both days, somewhat blunting the chill.

More showers will form early next week due to a developing storm system.

Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherraleigh newsdurham county newsrainsnowWake CountyDurham CountyJohnston CountyOrange CountyChatham CountyCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WEATHER: Possible gusty winds and rain tonight
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
More Weather
Top Stories
NC BOE: Humidity causing issues with ballot boxes
Woman takes midnight bus from D.C. to Durham to vote
Election Day deals and discounts
Bojangles' to be sold in 2019
Amber Alert: Search continues for abducted Lumberton 13-year-old
First hepatitis A-related death reported in NC outbreak
$75K raised for teacher caught punching student
Residents cope as repair work continues on Orange Co. water main break
Show More
NC Voting 2018: Midterm Elections Guide
Boy angry over chores kills grandma, then himself, police say
2M North Carolinians have already voted in midterm elections
Iowa grandmother claims $343.9 million Powerball jackpot
NC Voting 2018: Get to know the candidates seeking your vote
More News