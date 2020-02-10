Rain Headed In... Again

Much of the upcoming week will bring unsettled weather to the Carolinas. However, a high pressure system early today will still provide the Triangle and much of the mid-Atlantic region with some sun and dry weather. As a new low pressure system begins to form in the lower Mississippi Valley early today, a cold front located in the Ohio and Tennessee valleys will be slowing down, and it then eventually stall. This front will become, for all intents and purposes, the focal point for steady rain over the next 36 hours.We are expecting a flow of moisture to get pulled northward towards this developing area of low pressure system in the Mississippi Valley. This corridor of moisture will then manage to push eastward across Tennessee this afternoon. Eventually, that moisture will creep into the western Carolinas later this afternoon and especially early tonight.As sunshine fades behind increasing clouds today, temperatures in and near the Triangle are expected to rise into the low and mid-60s, about10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for this time of year.After clouds thicken late this afternoon and this evening, rain will follow tonight and tomorrow. That rain will be providing the region with a thorough soaking tonight and tomorrow. A general 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches is expected, and after the torrential rain the Triangle and much of Central North Carolina had late last week, this could result in renewed flooding in spots. With already saturated ground in place, some areas of poor drainage, as well as some small rivers and streams may be susceptible to flooding.On Wednesday, that front is expected to move through the Carolinas. As a departing wave of low pressure strengthens when it reaches a position off the Northeast coast, it will pull the front across the southern Appalachians and into the southeastern United States.A high pressure system will try to deliver somewhat drier air to the Carolinas on Wednesday. But with a light northeast wind lifting quite a bit of residual moisture left behind, we will allow for plenty of clouds and a couple of showers. Most temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid- and upper 50s.As yet another area of low pressure begins to take shape in the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday night, it is forecast to track well to the north and west of the Carolinas Thursday and Thursday night. Nonetheless, that system is expected to drag a cold front towards the region on Thursday night. This front should generate some rain, which will persist into Friday morning before it manages to push through the Triangle.In the wake of second front, drier and much cooler air will be returning to the Carolinas later Friday and Friday night. Then, as high pressure settles over the region on Saturday, sunshine will prevail and temperatures will start to rebound. Sunday brings another rain chance.Have a nice week!Bigweather