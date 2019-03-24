Weather

Rain Late Monday

A storm system and associated cold front will be moving in from the west tomorrow with a couple of showers and even a thunderstorm during the afternoon. Rain will become steadier tomorrow night, then a shower or two will linger around early Tuesday morning as this system departs to the east. Cooler, drier air will start to funnel back in later in the day, bringing the return of some sunshine with afternoon highs in the lower 50s. High pressure will keep conditions quiet Wednesday and Thursday. With the high centered to the north on Wednesday, it will be cooler than normal with a northeast wind and highs in the middle 50s, but as that high slides eastward Thursday, temperatures will be on the rise for the end of the week.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell




