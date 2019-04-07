Rain and Storms Monday

A storm center tracking across eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley will send a few more clouds across the Triangle tonight.As this system slowly presses east tomorrow with a warm, moist air mass in place this can lead to showers and thunderstorms developing across the region in the afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms can bring heavy downpours, large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. Right now we are under a slight risk for severe weather.Showers and thunderstorms will continue into tomorrow night as the storm center moves in from the west, then precipitation will become more spotty on Tuesday as the storm moves offshore. Clouds will linger on Tuesday and it will continue to be warm with an afternoon high near80 degrees Fahrenheit. An area of high pressure will nose in from the north on Wednesday and it will be cooler with some sunshine, but high temperatures will be close to the average of around 70. High pressure will move offshore on Thursday and it will be dry and pleasant for the Triangle with partial sun and a mild afternoon. A cold front will move from the west on Friday with clouds and a chance of showers and a thunderstorm.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell