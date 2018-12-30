WEATHER

Showers Monday

A frontal boundary that is currently stalled off to the south of the region will move slowly north Sunday night and Monday. This will bring clouds and some spotty rainfall to the region.

As the front moves farther to the north, we will be in a quite mild air mass to start to New Year Monday night. There will remain a potential for spotty showers but probably nothing heavy or steady.

On New Year's Day, a cold front will make a push through the Triangle during the morning which will bring one more shower activity. However, it will still be a very warm day with high temperatures making a run at the 70-degree mark before the temperatures drop off well behind the front.

With the temperatures falling after the frontal passage, high temperatures will only reach the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday under mainly cloudy skies. Although it will feel much cooler than New Year's Day, temperatures will actually still be slightly above normal for this time of year.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

