January thunderstorms and unusually warm weather

Some folks were probably woken up by the sound of thunder in Central North Carolina overnight. A few showers, some rumbles of thunder and patchy fog still linger in the Triangle early today, since a nearly stationary front remains draped over a zone located close to the North Carolina/Virginia state line.Since this front has drifted north of the Triangle, a southerly flow today will usher in unseasonably warm and rather humid air for the middle of January.The ongoing episodes of rain are expected to bring some minor flooding problems. Total rainfall associated with this three-day event will average between 0.50 of an inch and 1 full inch. However, a few spots may pick up as much as 1.25 inches. This will largely depend on whether or not a particular location experiences a heavy convective shower with thunder.A cold front will approach Central North Carolina from the north and west tomorrow. The boundary is forecast to move through later tomorrow or early tomorrow night, and it will promote more wet weather in the Triangle during midweek.In the wake of that cold front, drier air will begin to filter into the region on Thursday. The wind flow will slope off the Appalachians during Thursday keeping away the colder air. Readings will still run warmer than normal Thursday afternoon. However, a large area of high pressure currently over British Columbia will move gradually to the east then southeast during the next few days. This high is projected to become very strong as it moves into the northern Plains Wednesday and Thursday. This large and strengthening high pressure area and the very cold air associated with it will move into the Great Lakes, then into the northeastern United States Thursday night and Friday.This high pressure system will drive cold air into Virginia and the Carolinas Thursday night and Friday. As a result, readings on Friday are expected to be only near 50, which actually is the average high temperature for this time of the year.A strong storm system moving into the West Coast Wednesday night and Thursday will force the development of a surface storm over eastern Colorado by Friday morning. This storm will move northeast with a southward trailing cold front. This cold front is expected to reach Central North Carolina Saturday night. Ahead of this front, clouds will increase on Friday. Advancing warm moist air over top of the low-level cold air should lead to a thick overcast sky and some wet weather during the day Saturday.Once the cold front moves east and south of the region Sunday morning, dry, cold air will flow into the region Sunday and Monday. The cold air pouring into the Great Lakes and northeastern U.S. during this coming weekend could bring some of the coldest air of the season into the eastern U.S. At this time, just how far south the coldest air will manage to penetrate is still uncertain.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather