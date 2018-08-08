WEATHER

Hot Weather Continues

A weak area of low pressure will move east Thursday and Friday lowering rain chances. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat index values near 100 degrees.

An upper level low will develop an approach the state through the weekend and early next week. That low will spark more rain and lower highs. Highs will drop to the mid to upper 80s.

This wet pattern sticks around through the start of next week. Rain chances should start to go down by Wednesday.

Have a a great evening!
-Brittany Bell

