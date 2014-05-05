More Rain Through Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and storms are possible through the evening due to an area of low pressure moving cross the region.A cool front associated with the area of low pressure will sink southward through the state later tonight and then stall Saturday, causing clouds and cooler conditions and a couple of showers. Highs will also be unseasonably cool reaching the upper 70s.On Sunday a weak area of high pressure will dry things out across central North Carolina. Sunny skies will warm highs back to the low mid 80s.Southwest winds ahead of a cold front will warm highs to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Increasing moisture could also help to develop a few pop up storms during the afternoon.A cold front will cool highs to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell