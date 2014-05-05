Weather

More Rain Through Saturday

First Alert Noon Forecast: June 11

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and storms are possible through the evening due to an area of low pressure moving cross the region.

A cool front associated with the area of low pressure will sink southward through the state later tonight and then stall Saturday, causing clouds and cooler conditions and a couple of showers. Highs will also be unseasonably cool reaching the upper 70s.


On Sunday a weak area of high pressure will dry things out across central North Carolina. Sunny skies will warm highs back to the low mid 80s.

Southwest winds ahead of a cold front will warm highs to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Increasing moisture could also help to develop a few pop up storms during the afternoon.

A cold front will cool highs to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.


Have a great weekend!
-Brittany Bell
