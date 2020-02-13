More Rain Thursday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Bertha will move north of the area today, but we are still in for more rain. Scattered showers and storms will develop today especially throughout the afternoon. There's a small chance for an isolated strong storm in our western counties. Right there's a marginal risk in place. Damaging winds will be the main concern.An approaching cold front will bring more rain Friday and Saturday. Some of that rain could be heavy.High pressure will settle in behind the front Sunday bringing in cooler and drier air. Highs Sunday and Monday will be unseasonably cool dropping to the mid 70s. Dry weather sticks around through most of next week.Have a great Thursday!-Brittany Bell