More Rain Today and Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A front will remain stalled out over the Southeast from today through the weekend, and several impulses moving along it will continue to bring in rounds of rainfall. With the deep cold air that will hold on over the Northeast continually trying to press southward into the Triangle on a persistent northeast flow, we'll need to worry about the possibility of some icy weather just to the north and northwest of Raleigh itself during the late-night and early-morning hours each day.Currently we are seeing freezing rain across the northern tier counties of North Carolina, and this extends all the way back through Winston-Salem. Buildup of ice will be minor as the rainfall is mainly light, but slippery conditions will still be an issue for the morning commute. Temperatures seem to have leveled out across the area, and we expect that the ice will remain out of Raleigh and points to the south and east. However, with temperatures within a couple of degrees of freezing, there could be some bridges and overpasses that get colder, so we can't rule out icy patches even around the city. As temperatures slowly recover during the midday and afternoon, this should be less of a threat, especially as the rainfall itself will be diminishing. By this afternoon, most of the rain with this first batch is out of the area, with just some drizzle the rest of the day as plenty of low-level moisture lingers. With the cold air pressing in, temperatures will remain in the 30s all day.The next storm to head our way will develop over the Gulf of Mexico today as an upper-level trough moves into that area. This will then travel northeast toward us, spreading rain back into the area tonight, likely after midnight. With the cold air still in place, we'll again have a concern for some freezing rain as it arrives, and it is possible that we even see some of that getting into Raleigh itself as the cold air may press a little farther to the south. The North American model is strongly showing this and it does pretty well with low-level cold air. As the rain continues through tomorrow, temperatures will once again fail to get out of the 30s, making it a cold, wet start to the weekend.Another upper-level trough and associated surface storm will quickly follow that one for tomorrow night into Sunday. In a bit of a reversal from what has been shown previously, the American models are now bringing that rain farther back into the area like the European has been showing. This will give us yet another potential round for icy weather late tomorrow night into early Sunday. With the cold air still in place and some rain through the day, temperatures will struggle to get above 40.The models are now showing the ridge holding on over Florida trying to flex northward a bit for Monday, though any clearing seems unlikely and there still could be a touch of some light rain or drizzle. There could still be a threat of wintry precipitation if those colder temperatures hang on. Steadier and potentially heavy rain moves back into the area Monday night, then continue into Tuesday as what is looking like a stronger and more developed storm heads northeastward.Have a great weekend and try to stay dry!Big Weather