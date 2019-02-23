More rain today but 70s coming

Cloudy and damp conditions will persist today, tonight and early tomorrow in the Triangle. A warm front will slowly lift north of the area through tonight. The main storm system responsible for the wet weather will be sliding from the central Plains into the Great Lakes.As the warm front slowly moves north, there will be some rain and drizzle off and on. The cold front with this storm system will sweep through the area Sunday. A couple of showers will linger in the morning, then drier air will begin to push in during the afternoon.Temperatures Sunday will spike in the lower 70s before the front pushes through.High pressure building in from the west will cross the Tennessee Valley on Monday providing the area with sunshine and seasonable temperatures. High pressure will cross the Triangle on Tuesday and then move offshore on Wednesday providing lots of sunshine on Tuesday followed by more clouds on Wednesday, but both days will be dry and mild with highs not far from 60. A weak storm will pass by to our south on Wednesday causing mostly clouds then a second storm will approach from the west on Thursday with more clouds followed by a chance of rain on Friday.Have a great weekend,Steve Stewart