Level 1 risk of severe weather for parts of NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Delta will track through the Tennessee Valley, almost parallel to the Appalachian Mountains as a weakening tropical depression today. More periods of rain are expected throughout the day, with the potential for some thunderstorms later in the afternoon due to a cold front developing off the center of Delta passing through the Triangle.Severe thunderstorm risk is marginal; however, the greatest chance for severe thunderstorm impacts will be south of Route 64 and east near the coast.The heaviest and steadiest rainfall from Delta will fall to the west over the higher terrain of the Appalachians, and in the western Piedmont. The Triangle is expected to get more rain than yesterday, with most areas receiving an additional 1-2 inches of rain through tonight. Locally higher amounts will be most likely west. Localized flooding will be possible in times of heaviest rain through this evening, especially on streets and poor drainage areas. Temperatures this afternoon will be a couple of degrees lower than yesterday due to an increase in rain and cloud cover, though high temperatures will still hover at near-normal levels. A few lingering showers will still be possible by Monday morning, but the heaviest and steadiest rain is forecast to shift to the north overnight tonight.Most of the region should dry out by Monday afternoon, but clouds will remain overhead for most of the day, though some sunshine could start to break through late in the afternoon. Monday will be a noticeably warmer day with a persisting south-southwesterly wind causing warm air advection; high temperatures for most will climb back into the 80s.A cold front swinging through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Tuesday will create a shift in the wind direction out of the west-northwest, which will flow drier, slightly cooler air into the region. Clouds and showers from this system will be limited well to the north and west, so sunny and comfortable conditions are expected. This pattern is forecast to persist through most of the week ahead as high pressure builds over the Southeast.Have a great day,Steve Stewart