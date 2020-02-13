Weather

More Rain & Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of low pressure centered around Georgia/South Carolina is providing rain tonight. Those showers will continue to lift to the north, reaching the Triangle and Piedmont. Due to all the shower activity, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 60s/low 70s tonight.
The next two days will be wet and cooler than average. More showers and storms will be around throughout the day tomorrow as the area of low pressure slides across the North Carolina coast. The Sandhills and southern portions of the Coastal Plain will receive most of the rain and will get the rain first. Meanwhile, Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms, but not nearly as much as Wednesday.

Temperatures rebound back to seasonable values by Friday and Friday will be much drier. More storms arrive for the weekend, but the weekend will be warm and neither day looks like a washout.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
