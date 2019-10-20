Weather

Dry Monday

In the wake of Sunday's rainfall from Nestor, skies will clear tonight as high pressure moves into the region. Despite clearing skies, there will be enough moisture in place for patchy fog to develop.

High pressure will briefly remain in control on Monday as well, bringing comfortable temperatures with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will reach the low 70s.

Clouds will increase again Monday night as the next front approaches from the west. By late Monday night, some rain could move into parts of central North Carolina, likely just west of the Triangle. Periods of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm will impact the region on Tuesday as well as the front moves across the state.

Dry weather and seasonable temperatures will return on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure settles into the region. We'll then turn our attention to the west by late Friday and next weekend as another storm looks poised to impact the area with rain at some point between late Friday or Friday night through part of the upcoming weekend.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell



