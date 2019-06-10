Weather

A Break In The Rain!

Ready for a break in the rain? Hang on, it's on the way!

For tonight, an approaching cold front will set off scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Locally heavy rain could cause some minor flooding, but the showers will be moving along at 20 mph, so the threat looks very low.

The cold front will slip to the south tomorrow, and a refreshing air mass change is on the way! Cool high pressure will bring in much drier air. Tomorrow afternoon we should see a good deal of sun, low humidity, and pleasant temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The dry weather won't last too long, however. Low pressure will travel up the coast on Wednesday, and rain will become likely once again. The showers will be fairly numerous Wednesday, and temperatures will be on the cool side, with highs only in the 70s.

That system will move on out Wednesday night, and dry pleasant weather will return for Thursday and much of the weekend!

Have a great evening,

Chris




