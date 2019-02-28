Updated an hour ago

Meteorological winter ended today with some sun and temperatures in the 60s! Another disturbance will move over the region tonight and Friday and bring more rain. A few showers tonight and tomorrow will increase to widespread rain by afternoon. Highs tomorrow will only be in the mid 40s north to mid 50s south.The rain tomorrow evening will move out of the region and drier air will take over. That means the weekend will get off to a pleasant start. Morning clouds will give way to some sun and temperatures will rise back into the low 60s.Another cold front will approach on Sunday, and shower chances will be on the increase as the afternoon approaches. It'll still be mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.Showers will be likely Sunday night into early Monday, but we should dry out Monday morning.Cold and dry weather will prevail next week, with temperatures running 15-20 degrees below normal. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s , with lows well into the 20s.Have a great evening,Chris