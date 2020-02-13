Scattered Afternoon and Evening Storms All Week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple of high pressure areas are going to be influencing the weather across the Triangle over the next several days. The first will be migrating northeastward from the Bahamas to near Bermuda. The second is centered over Texas; this will be moving westward, and will strengthen over Arizona and New Mexico by midweek.
The placement of these systems means that we will continue to be stuck in a weakness between the two of them; that will promote more of the unsettled weather that we've had since late last week. We'll continue to get daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms from now through the end of the forecast period; the only difference from day to day will be how much activity we see, and the timing and strength of these systems. That will depend on whether we are under the passage of several upper-level disturbances that will work over the top of the western ridge, and then get stuck over us before weakening and dying out.
The next of these disturbances will be pushing out of Kentucky and across the Appalachians today, ending up over the Triangle by this evening. This will bring some thunderstorms to the area this afternoon and evening. We don't anticipate any severe weather, and PWAT values aren't especially high, so downpours may not be as big of a threat. Still, with the wet pattern that we have been in, it won't take much to cause a localized flooding issue.
This feature will be along the South Carolina coast tomorrow into Wednesday, blocked from exiting by the Bermuda high. We expect it to eventually drift back north through our region Thursday and Friday. As a result, we'll have a very good chance of shower and thunderstorm activity around each day tomorrow through Friday; Thursday and Friday are most likely to be the wettest days as that feature returns northward. Activity diminishes somewhat behind it over the upcoming weekend.
