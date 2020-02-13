Scattered Afternoon and Evening Storms Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- To paint a picture we're dealing with three major features this week. Number one, a strong, upper highcurrently centered near the northern Bahamas which will be moving northeast to near Bermuda over the nextseveral days. Number two, another upper high centered over Texas which migrates westward andstrengthens over Arizona and New Mexico for much of the going week. Number three, which we're stuck withfor days on end, is the weakness between these two ridges which becomes the graveyard for everydisturbance coming along to drop into and slowly die while triggering daily rounds of showers andthunderstorms. The only difference from one day to the next will be, how many, where exactly, what time andhow intense.The current activity around the region will be spotty and not likely to generate severe weather into the earlyevening hours; otherwise, a partly cloudy, warm and humid night in store. Looking at a satellite picture wesee the next upper air disturbance dropping into the graveyard now over western Kentucky. By tomorrowevening, this feature will be into the western Carolina's and acting as our next trigger for a couple ofafternoon and evening thunderstorms around.By Tuesday and Wednesday this feature expected to be along the South Carolina coast and being blocked bythe Bermuda high, it will eventually drift back north through our region Thursday and Friday. The result, avery good chance of shower and thunderstorm activity around each day Tuesday through Friday withThursday and Friday mostly likely to be the most active days.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson