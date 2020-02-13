RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- To paint a picture we're dealing with three major features this week. Number one, a strong, upper high
currently centered near the northern Bahamas which will be moving northeast to near Bermuda over the next
several days. Number two, another upper high centered over Texas which migrates westward and
strengthens over Arizona and New Mexico for much of the going week. Number three, which we're stuck with
for days on end, is the weakness between these two ridges which becomes the graveyard for every
disturbance coming along to drop into and slowly die while triggering daily rounds of showers and
thunderstorms. The only difference from one day to the next will be, how many, where exactly, what time and
how intense.
The current activity around the region will be spotty and not likely to generate severe weather into the early
evening hours; otherwise, a partly cloudy, warm and humid night in store. Looking at a satellite picture we
see the next upper air disturbance dropping into the graveyard now over western Kentucky. By tomorrow
evening, this feature will be into the western Carolina's and acting as our next trigger for a couple of
afternoon and evening thunderstorms around.
By Tuesday and Wednesday this feature expected to be along the South Carolina coast and being blocked by
the Bermuda high, it will eventually drift back north through our region Thursday and Friday. The result, a
very good chance of shower and thunderstorm activity around each day Tuesday through Friday with
Thursday and Friday mostly likely to be the most active days.
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
Scattered Afternoon and Evening Storms Tomorrow
