It will be a much colder day Sunday in the wake of a front which moved through Saturday.An elongated area of high pressure will be nosing down across the Carolinas both Sunday and Monday, promoting some sunshine and dry conditions, but highs each day will only be in the upper 40s.Temperatures Sunday tonight will fall back into the upper 20s.High pressure will slide off the coast Sunday night into Monday, making way for the next disturbance that will produce intermittent rain and drizzle.Temperatures on Monday again will be mostly in the upper 40s. The cold front with this system will move through the Triangle later Tuesday, which will lead to a steadier period of rain before drier air finally moves back in on Wednesday.Temperatures will spike into the lower to mid-60s ahead of the front on Tuesday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart