Today was the last in what has been an incredible nice spell of weather. Readings this afternoon were not quite as warm as yesterday from the Triangle on north and west. However, areas to the east and south turned out to be just as warm and in a few places warmer than yesterday, with Fayetteville into the low 80s. The Raleigh -Durham airport still ended up topping out at 75 which tied the record high temperature for the date.

A cold front has come through central North Carolina, and temperatures have started to fall a bit. Readings will continue to chill out tonight and most places will see readings bottoming out in the upper 20s and lower 30s by tomorrow morning. It's back to reality!

The weekend looks dry but much cooler with highs mostly in the 40s. The average high is 54 so we'll be a little below that, but nothing unusually cold for winter.

Another cold front will move through central North Carolina Sunday and night then stall over South Carolina. This front should bring some rain and drizzle mostly later Sunday night and Monday, with highs remaining in the 40s.

The rain on Monday will be on the light side, but increase in coverage and intensity on Tuesday as another storm system approaches. The rain will clear out of the region by the middle of the week, and temperatures will warm back into the 50s to near 60.

Have a great weekend!

Chris


