Stronger Storms Tonight

Severe weather will be possible once again this evening across centralNorth Carolina as a cold front dips southward from Virginia.Thunderstorms will develop out ahead of the front, spreading acrossthe Triad and Sandhills region into the Triangle. Given moderateinstability and relatively strong winds aloft, there is some potentialfor damaging wind gusts and hail, particularly across western portionsof the WTVD area. Any severe weather will likely be confined to thefirst half of the evening with lingering showers thereafter. Anotherround of heavy thunderstorms may develop later tonight across northernareas.The aforementioned frontal boundary will remain over the region forSunday, slowly sinking south of Raleigh late in the day. This boundarywill serve as a focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms.Instability looks more significant in the model guidance today than itdid yesterday, so this bears watching as additional severe weather ispossible. Regardless, heavy rain will accompany the stronger storms.Monday looks relatively nice with comfortable conditions and humidityas high pressure builds into the area. It will be nagain Tuesday asthe high slides eastward, then unsettled once again Wednesday as acold front sags southward and moisture returns around the periphery ofthe departing high. Right now it looks like activity will be mostlikely across northern areas in the vicinity of the front whilesouthern areas are dry. Regardless of thunderstorm development, morehumid conditions are expected for the afternoon. Thursday appears tobe warm and humid with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.Have a great evening,Steve Stewart