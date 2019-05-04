Stronger Storms Tonight

Severe weather will be possible once again this evening across central
North Carolina as a cold front dips southward from Virginia.
Thunderstorms will develop out ahead of the front, spreading across
the Triad and Sandhills region into the Triangle. Given moderate
instability and relatively strong winds aloft, there is some potential
for damaging wind gusts and hail, particularly across western portions
of the WTVD area. Any severe weather will likely be confined to the
first half of the evening with lingering showers thereafter. Another
round of heavy thunderstorms may develop later tonight across northern
areas.
The aforementioned frontal boundary will remain over the region for
Sunday, slowly sinking south of Raleigh late in the day. This boundary
will serve as a focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms.
Instability looks more significant in the model guidance today than it
did yesterday, so this bears watching as additional severe weather is
possible. Regardless, heavy rain will accompany the stronger storms.
Monday looks relatively nice with comfortable conditions and humidity
as high pressure builds into the area. It will be nagain Tuesday as
the high slides eastward, then unsettled once again Wednesday as a
cold front sags southward and moisture returns around the periphery of
the departing high. Right now it looks like activity will be most
likely across northern areas in the vicinity of the front while
southern areas are dry. Regardless of thunderstorm development, more
humid conditions are expected for the afternoon. Thursday appears to
be warm and humid with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.
Have a great evening,
Steve Stewart
