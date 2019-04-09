Weather

Scattered Storms Again Today

An upper-level trough will swing through the are today, keeping unsettled conditions across central North Carolina. That said, showers will be widely scattered with isolated thunderstorms across the region. As such, many areas will not see much in the way of rainfall. There's still a chance for severe weather this afternoon. Right now there's a slight risk across the Sandhills.



Temperatures this afternoon will still be very warm reaching the upper 70s and the lower 80s.

An area of high pressure will nose in from the north on Wednesday, and it will be cooler with some sunshine, but high temperatures will be close to the average of around 70. High pressure will move offshore on Thursday, and it will be dry and pleasant for the Triangle with partial sun and a mild afternoon. A cold front will arrive from the west on Friday with clouds and a chance of showers and a thunderstorm.

Have a great day!
Brittany Bell




