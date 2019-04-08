Showers & Storms This Evening

Showers and storms rolled into the region this afternoon, and some storms were severe with gusty winds and hail. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the region through 10 PM. The storms will gradually weaken and diminish later this evening, and after midnight we're just expecting some scattered showers. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with lows in the 60s. Remember, if you can hear thunder you are within striking distance and you need to be indoors.Another disturbance will move over head during the day tomorrow and set off some more showers and storms, and a few of those could be strong to severe. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s.High pressure builds into the region for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing dry pleasant weather. Highs will remain in the 70s, but lows will dip into the 40s.Another chance of showers and storms returns for Friday afternoon.Have a nice evening,Chris