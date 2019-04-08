Weather

Showers & Storms This Evening

EMBED <>More Videos

Showers and storms rolled into the region this afternoon, and some storms were severe with gusty winds and hail. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the region through 10 PM. The storms will gradually weaken and diminish later this evening, and after midnight we're just expecting some scattered showers. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with lows in the 60s. Remember, if you can hear thunder you are within striking distance and you need to be indoors.

Another disturbance will move over head during the day tomorrow and set off some more showers and storms, and a few of those could be strong to severe. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s.

High pressure builds into the region for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing dry pleasant weather. Highs will remain in the 70s, but lows will dip into the 40s.

Another chance of showers and storms returns for Friday afternoon.

Have a nice evening,
Chris




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FIRST ALERT MODE: Severe thunderstorm warning for the Triangle
WHERE'S THE STORM? Check the First Alert Doppler Radar here
Troubleshooter: Scammers are now able to change your TV programming
Will Dreamville Fest come back to Dorothea Dix Park in 2020?
Durham schools to close May 1 as a quarter of educators request leave
Allergist explains the pollen that's really bothering you
Moore County man grateful to be alive after hours-long river rescue
Show More
Nonprofit starts Durham chapter, delivers beds to children in need
Jon Sander found guilty of murder in deaths of 3 neighbors
Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in alleged college admissions scam
Nike 'will not respond' to Michael Avenatti's bribe allegations
'Hamilton' is coming back to DPAC
More TOP STORIES News