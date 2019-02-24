WEATHER

Drying Out This Week

High pressure building in from the west will cross the Tennessee Valley tomorrow providing the area with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Fahrenheit. High pressure will cross the Triangle on Tuesday and then move offshore on Wednesday providing some sunshine on Tuesday followed by more clouds on Wednesday. A weak storm will pass by to our south on Wednesday; a little rain may be possible for southern parts of the viewing area.
Then a second storm will approach from the west on Thursday with more clouds followed by a chance of rain late Friday or Saturday.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell

