The weather across Central North Carolina will feature bright sunshine all day long and afternoon temperatures approaching 60. Winds will still be up today with gusts near 30 mph.The wind will die down tonight and under a mainly clear sky the temperature will fall down to near 30.Tomorrow will be another nice day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 60s.A weak storm will pass by to our south on Wednesday; a little rain may fall in the southern parts of the viewing area.Then, a second storm will approach from the west on Thursday with more clouds followed by a chance of rain Friday and Saturday.Sunshine will return on Sunday.Have a great week and don't forget the sunglasses today!Bigweather