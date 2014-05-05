More Sunshine and Typical Temps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A line of storms that formed off to our northwest yesterday afternoon rolled through the Triangle early last evening with gusty winds and downpours. In the wake of that, we've dried out across the region with the front responsible for those storms moving slowly through. The front will continue to press to our south and east this morning, then fall apart this afternoon. This will bring in enough dry air with it to keep us dry today, though there can be a shower or thunderstorm closer to the coast.Though we start with some fog, most of the day will be fairly sunny; dew points will generally be in the mid-60s with highs in the upper 80s, so it won't be too oppressive.A second cool front currently over the Midwest will approach the area tonight into tomorrow, then settle in across or just south of the Triangle tomorrow night. Some of the short-range models are showing moisture being drawn northward ahead of that front into the Triangle tonight; this may be enough to kick up a shower or perhaps even a thunderstorm in parts of the area late. With that moisture already in place, there can be a shower or thunderstorm any time tomorrow, though the most likely time will be in the afternoon and evening with help from the heating of the day.With the front stalled out nearby Thursday and Friday, the weather will remain unsettled. A disturbance may push slowly through along the front and draw in even more moisture, especially for Friday. This will bring the threat of locally heavy rainfall to finish the week. With the clouds and the rain, temperatures will be held to the lower 80s.The weather pattern over the weekend will be one that has been persistent over the Triangle for the past couple of weeks. There will be a frontal zone stalled over North Carolina, while at the same time a slow-moving upper-level trough will move from the Tennessee Valley toward the Triangle. As a result, the unsettled weather will continue with clouds and some sun each day, but also a shower or thunderstorm around, especially during the afternoons and evenings. High temperatures in the mid-80s will continue the below-normal streak.A surface high pressure area pushing toward us from the northwest early next week may bring in drier air and a much lower chance of rainfall for Monday.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather