More Sunshine, and Wind, Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Most of the rain with the latest storm moving through the region is gone now; all that is left is a scattering of showers off to the south. We've got some dense fog around as well which has reduced the visibility in parts of the area to 1/4 mile. That fog can still be an issue through the early morning hours, but with winds picking up out of the west today as a cold front to our west moves toward us, rain chances are done. The only remaining concern will be a bit of drizzle that can linger with the fog.Temperatures have been rising nicely ahead of the front and will continue to head up into the mid- and upper 50s this morning before the cold front drops through. They'll fall a bit more quickly behind the front this afternoon than they would normally. The sun makes a return appearance this afternoon, as well.That drying feeds into the area from a high pressure area that builds by to the north of us tonight into tomorrow. This is the source of the bitter cold that has been in place over the middle of the country, but the core of the coldest air will be deflected well to our north. That said, we'll still fall into the 20s with mainly clear skies tonight, and end up no better than the mid-40s tomorrow as clouds return.The clouds arrive as another deep upper-level trough digs into the Mississippi Valley Thursday, with low pressure organizing over the Deep South. That low lifts to the northeast, spreading rain back into the Triangle starting late tomorrow night, then continuing through Thursday before finally winding down late Thursday night.The latest model runs show a different picture for the track of this storm than previous runs did. Instead of a track well to the west, they now carry the low just under the Triangle, with it passing to the south and east. This would mean the likelihood of cold air getting entrenched over the region, with it very tough to scour out as winds remain mainly out of the northeast. It also raises a higher chance of icing. Areas to the north and west will get down into the low 30s with freezing rain and icing a concern for late tomorrow night through much of Thursday morning. We may see some bridges and overpasses getting icy in and around Raleigh as temperatures get to just above the freezing mark. Areas south and east of Raleigh will be okay with just a cold rain. I lowered temperatures a bit for Thursday, with the low pasing to our south and east, temperatures never get out of the 30s.Dry, and quieter, weather finally returns to round out the week, and we head into the weekend with another cold high building eastward. This will give us sunshine, and send temperatures back into the 40s for at least a couple of days before warming for the second half of the weekend. This will be ahead of a front that moves through with a band of showers on Monday.Have a great Tuesday!