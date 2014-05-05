More Sunshine & Windy Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Temperatures will be lower today compared to yesterday as the flow turns more to the northwest. We still recover back to very seasonable levels in the low 50s.Tonight will start off clear as well with an area of high pressure heading down into Florida. However, we will start to see some clouds moving into the Triangle later tonight ahead of an approaching front.A weak disturbance moving through the flow ahead of it will bring some frozen precipitation to the North Carolina mountains late tonight into tomorrow morning, but that will fall apart with a drying westerly flow developing as it comes out of the higher terrain toward us; a shower may survive close to western and southern parts of the area, but there just isn't enough moisture to carry that precipitation all the way through the Triangle. We may even see enough drying to allow for some breaks of sun. The front will slip through the area dry early tomorrow night.The front will then stall south of us Friday, and a stream of moisture heads into the Southeast along the front as the closed low that is off the coast of Baja California gets kicked out and its weakened energy stretches out along the frontal zone. Current modeling continues to keep that rain to our south.High pressure building in from the north will bring dry weather and mostly sunny skies over the weekend with temperatures at or below normal before another storm heads toward the East for early next week. There is a chance that clouds could sneak in later in the day Sunday ahead of that storm, before thickening up overnight with rain arriving around daybreak Monday. Rain could be heavy, in spots, to start next week!Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather