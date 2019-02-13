High pressure moving in from the west will help bring a sunny and seasonably pleasant weather pattern across the region for today and Thursday. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s and in the low and mid-60s for Valentine's Day.High pressure will move off to the east by Thursday night and a returning flow of warm moist air will lead to more clouds by Friday and even the chance for a few showers by Friday evening.Another storm system coming together over eastern Colorado Thursday will move eastward with a trailing cold front. This system will move right into North Carolina during Friday night and Saturday. This should lead to some rainfall across most of the region for later Friday night and Saturday.The front is expected to move just south of central North Carolina and stall later Saturday and Saturday night.That system will move off to the east by Saturday night. However, another storm moving out of the Rockies Saturday morning will move along the stalled front to the south. This will bring another round of rain to the region Sunday.Once this second storm moves through, drier air will move in Sunday night, and dry weather is expected for Monday and Monday night.A storm forming over northern Mexico early next week will move northeast and this system will bring another chance for rain Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.Have a great day!Brittany Bell