Weather

NC reporting more than 168,000 power outages across NC after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The state reported more than 168,000 power outages across North Carolina at around Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. as Hurricane Isaias made landfall hours prior.

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. as a Category 1 storm. The bulk of the outages were in the southeast portion of the state in New Hanover County. New Hanover had 73,526 outages as of 10 a.m. Brunswick County had more than 39,000 outages at 10 a.m.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, there are about 131 power outages in Wake County, 169 in Johnston County and 291 in Harnett County.

Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said Tuesday the peak of outages was around 7 a.m. At one point, more than 300,000 customers were without power across the state.

Complete outage information can be found on the State Department of Public Safety's website. On Monday, Duke Energy told ABC11 they do not anticipate any delays in storm restoration for Isaias due to COVID-19.

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 28)

A Tornado Warning was issued until 2:15 a.m.



After making landfall in southeastern North Carolina around Monday night around 11 p.m., Isaias had completely left the state by 6 a.m. As of 2 p.m., Isaias was 65 miles west of New York City and moving north-northeast at 40 miles per hour. It's believed at least two deaths stemmed from a tornado brought on by Isaias in Bertie County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people dead after tornado touches down in Bertie County
President Trump pledges recovery help following Isaias
Beirut explosion kills at least 25, injures 2,500 people
Arrest made in murder of man found shot on I-40 ramp in Raleigh
Durham Freeway reopens after deadly crash
COVID-19 LATEST: Reported hospitalizations up 109 from Monday
PHOTOS: Hurricane Isaias brings damaging winds, rain to the Carolinas
Show More
US Navy's 1st Black female fighter pilot gets 'Wings of Gold'
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
Husband and wife of 35 years die of COVID-19 days apart
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near mansion party
More TOP STORIES News