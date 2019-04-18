Raleigh, Sandhills areas under enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday

According to the National Weather Service, larger areas at risk include Raleigh; Charlotte; Norfolk, VA; Virginia Beach; and Jacksonville, FL.
17+ million people under an enhanced risk (Category 3) for severe storms on Friday. This includes our entire viewing area, west to the #Triad and #Charlotte. Biggest threat=damaging wind #ncwx pic.twitter.com/uDQdDV1n8m— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 18, 2019
ABC11 meteorologist "Big Weather" Don Schwenneker said damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible, but the biggest threat locally will be damaging winds.
Tomorrow will be a rough weather day around here. Biggest threat will be from straight-line winds. Can't rule out a #tornado spinning up. Main line of storms works through Friday evening. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/7pTirrZ81D— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 18, 2019
This front is expected to reach the spine of the Appalachians by around midday Friday then continue moving eastward Friday afternoon and Friday evening into central North Carolina.
Some of the thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Given the high degree of moisture, rainfall totals could average 1-2 inches with some locally higher amounts perhaps up to 3 inches.
So, there is a worry for flash flooding and street flooding.
The arrival of the strongest activity will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours, this is typically a favorable time for severe weather.
Right now, most of the area is under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5.
