Raleigh, Sandhills areas under enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode more than 17 million people in central North Carolina, including the Triangle and parts of the Sandhills, are at enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as more than 17 million people in several states including North Carolina -- including the Triangle and parts of the Sandhills -- and Virginia are at enhanced risk for severe weather on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, larger areas at risk include Raleigh; Charlotte; Norfolk, VA; Virginia Beach; and Jacksonville, FL.



ABC11 meteorologist "Big Weather" Don Schwenneker said damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible, but the biggest threat locally will be damaging winds.



This front is expected to reach the spine of the Appalachians by around midday Friday then continue moving eastward Friday afternoon and Friday evening into central North Carolina.

Some of the thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Given the high degree of moisture, rainfall totals could average 1-2 inches with some locally higher amounts perhaps up to 3 inches.

So, there is a worry for flash flooding and street flooding.

The arrival of the strongest activity will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours, this is typically a favorable time for severe weather.

Right now, most of the area is under an enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5.

