As Tropical Storm Florence brings heavy, life-threatening floods, more than 287,000 are without power.As of 4 p.m., Tuesday, the statewide power outage total was 287,989.Most of the outages are in Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus Craven, Duplin, New Hanover, Robeson, Sampson, Wake, Wayne, Pamlico, Pender and Onslow counties near the coast.Florence made landfall Friday morning in Wrightsville Beach