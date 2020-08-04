NC reporting more than 360,000 power outages across NC after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. as a Category 1 storm. The bulk of the outages were in the southeast portion of the state in New Hanover County. New Hanover had 86,513 outages as of 8 a.m. Brunswick County had more than 52,000 outages at 8 a.m.
Around 6,600 are without power in Wake County. Fayetteville PWC is reporting 2,000 customers without power.
Complete outage information can be found on the State Department of Public Safety's website. On Monday, Duke Energy told ABC11 they do not anticipate any delays in storm restoration for Isaias due to COVID-19.
After making landfall in southeastern North Carolina around Monday night around 11 p.m., Isaias had completely left the state by 6 a.m. As of 8 a.m., Isaias was 15 miles south of Tappahannock, Virginia and moving north-northeast at 33 miles per hour. It's believed at least one death stemmed from a tornado brought on by Isaias in Bertie County.