Weather

NC reporting more than 360,000 power outages across NC after Hurricane Isaias makes landfall

The state reported more than 360,000 power outages across North Carolina at around Tuesday at 8 a.m. as Hurricane Isaias made landfall hours prior.

Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach around 11 p.m. as a Category 1 storm. The bulk of the outages were in the southeast portion of the state in New Hanover County. New Hanover had 86,513 outages as of 8 a.m. Brunswick County had more than 52,000 outages at 8 a.m.

Around 6,600 are without power in Wake County. Fayetteville PWC is reporting 2,000 customers without power.
Complete outage information can be found on the State Department of Public Safety's website. On Monday, Duke Energy told ABC11 they do not anticipate any delays in storm restoration for Isaias due to COVID-19.

EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 28)

A Tornado Warning was issued until 2:15 a.m.



After making landfall in southeastern North Carolina around Monday night around 11 p.m., Isaias had completely left the state by 6 a.m. As of 8 a.m., Isaias was 15 miles south of Tappahannock, Virginia and moving north-northeast at 33 miles per hour. It's believed at least one death stemmed from a tornado brought on by Isaias in Bertie County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherncweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Isaias exits NC 7 hours after landfall
1 dead after tornado touches down in Bertie Co., Cooper says
Part of Durham Freeway closed after deadly crash
Brunswick County sees house fires, rescues after Isaias lands
LATEST: Court to hear arguments on COVID-19 executive orders
Several injured in shooting near massive house party
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
Show More
Duke Energy does not expect COVID-19 to hamper power restoration
Patio furniture could become projectiles during a tropical storm
RADAR: Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias
Counties actively seek poll workers as Election Day draws near
Cumberland County prepares for incoming storm Isaias
More TOP STORIES News