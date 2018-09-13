More than 4,000 in NC without power before Florence makes landfall

Power outages are already being reported in North Carolina, hours before Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall.
Just before 1 p.m., Duke Energy reported 4,491 outages across the state.
Most of the outages are in Carteret and Craven counties near the coast; Carteret has 1,889, while Craven has 1,624.
Florence is expected to make landfall around 2 a.m. Friday morning somewhere between the Cape Lookout and Wilmington.
At 11 a.m., the storm was reported 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington.
weatherpower outageduke energyhurricane florencehurricaneNC
