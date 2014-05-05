Morning Rain, Then Partly Cloudy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front will cross the Appalachians this afternoon. Showers will break out ahead of the front across the southern Appalachians early this morning and move toward the northeast. These showers will move into the Triangle this morning and will be around through noon. There could be some breaks in the clouds and some sun between then and sunset. Higher instability will be in place this afternoon to our east, where there is a risk for some gusty thunderstorms. The cold front will move through our area between 5-7 p.m. At that time, northwest winds will increase and skies will clear. Gusts are expected to be around 25-30 mph this evening and overnight with mainly clear skies. It will turn colder with temperatures dipping into the low to middle 30s.It will be rather chilly when people step outside Monday morning.There will be a breeze and AccuWeather RealFeel temperatures will be in the mid 20s to low 30s through midmorning. Gusts will be 20-25 mph during the day Monday with sunshine, and the cool feel will persist even into the afternoon with highs in the middle 50s.After Monday, high pressure will be in place at the surface and there will be a nice warming trend. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely feature clear nights, sunny days and highs in the 60s. It will be chilly Tuesday morning, so dress warm if you are heading out to your polling location to vote.Low-level east to southeast flow can bring in higher moisture by Thursday. Thursday through Saturday are expected to be mild but feature more clouds and increasing dew points. None of those days look completely cloudy, but a couple of those days could have a gloomy start.Have a great Sunday!Steve Stewart