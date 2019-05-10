Wet At Times This Weekend

There were lots of clouds around today, but only a few spotty showers. Tonight will be mostly dry, with lows in the 60s. Unfortunately, the nice weather we've had the last few days is not going to last as a cold front approaches and then stalls over the region. The good news is that Graduation ceremonies throughout the region tomorrow morning will be dry, although skies will be mostly cloudy. By afternoon, showers and some thunderstorms will develop across the region and continue into the evening hours. Some locally heavy rain is possible, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.The showers and storms will continue off and on tomorrow night, then taper off towards sunrise Sunday. Mother's Day won't be one of our nicer days to celebrate Mom. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and while the morning will be fairly dry, more showers and storms will develop into the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be strong, and locally heavy rain is possible as well. 1-2" of rain is possible through the weekend, which could cause at least some isolated flooding issues.The cold front will push off the coast on Monday, and take the showers with it. Cooler and less humid air will filter in for much of next week.Have a great weekend, and Happy Mother's Day to all of the great moms!Chris